Stanley Druckenmiller Sells Off 72% Of Nvidia Stake, Bets Big On These Type Of Stocks

Renowned investor Stanley Druckenmiller has significantly reduced his stake in NVIDIA Corp NVDA, indicating a shift in his investment strategy.
What Happened: Druckenmiller’s Duquense Family Office sold off 441,551 shares of Nvidia in the first quarter, amounting to a 72% reduction in his holdings, according to a 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reported Business Insider.
Despite the significant reduction, Nvidia remains the seventh-largest position in the portfolio, with a value of approximately $159 million.
Druckenmiller also liquidated all of his call options in Nvidia, which were acquired in the previous quarter for a total value of about $242 million. This move was likely another significant win, given Nvidia’s 82% surge in the first quarter to record highs.
Druckenmiller’s other significant trades include a $664 million investment in small-cap stocks through call options on the Russell 2000. This position is Duquense’s largest, followed by its holdings in Microsoft Corp MSFT valued at $468 million and South Korean e-commerce firm Coupang Inc CPNG, worth approximately $400 million.
Another notable trade was Druckenmiller’s near-tripling of his position in copper miner Freeport McMoRan FCX, now valued at about $65 million. This could indicate a bullish outlook on the broader U.S. economy.
See Also: Chuck Schumer Says Trump Might Be ‘Hosting Dinners For Big Oil Execs’ But FTC Should Side With Consumers On $53B Chevron-Hess Merger
Why It Matters: Druckenmiller’s decision to reduce his Nvidia stake comes at a time when the company’s future is being questioned. A recent warning from an analyst suggests that Nvidia’s stock might not be able to sustain its recent rise due to a potential decline in demand for its GPUs.
Druckenmiller’s move also follows a similar decision by his former boss, George Soros, who sold a large portion of his Nvidia stake, citing the AI revolution as having progressed too rapidly.
Despite these concerns, Nvidia’s stock has been on a roller-coaster ride in 2024, experiencing a 96% bull rally in the first quarter.
Read Next: Meme Stock Surge ‘Bothers’ Former SEC Chair As GameStop, AMC Shares Rise Nearly 80% On Tuesday: ‘A Lot Closer To Gambling…Certainly Not Investing’
Image Via Shutterstock
Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote
The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.