Jim Cramer Sees Apple's Vision Pro As A Game-Changer For Industrial Sector: '$3,500 Price Tag Is Way Too Cheap'

Apple Inc. AAPL’s Vision Pro, despite a reduced sales forecast, has caught the attention of Jim Cramer, who believes the product could revolutionize the industrial sector.

What Happened: Cramer, the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money,” expressed his optimism about the potential of Apple’s Vision Pro in a recent episode, reported CNBC.

He suggested that the product, which is currently being marketed as a consumer device, could be repositioned as an enterprise product.

He pointed out that the Vision Pro could be a valuable tool for the industrial sector, especially with the digital twin technology, which allows users to simulate potential changes before implementing them in reality.

“The construction of factories is the largest business in the world,” Cramer said. “If you could cut waste and test out potential changes on the Vision Pro before you put them in reality — and that’s what’s known as a digital twin — then I say that $3,500 price tag is way too cheap.”

Despite a recent report that Apple is reducing its Vision Pro shipment forecast due to a decrease in demand, Cramer remains bullish on the product.

He highlighted that Apple’s ability to sell 400,000 units of a $3,500 product, which is still in the process of having software developed for it, is a strong indicator of the product’s success.

Why It Matters: The Vision Pro has been a subject of interest for Cramer in the past. In June, he argued that the steep price tag of the Vision Pro could be justified by its potential to pave the way for more affordable headsets.

However, in July, he dismissed concerns about Apple’s reduced production forecasts, stating that it wouldn’t affect the product’s success.

