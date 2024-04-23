Loading... Loading...

At the close of Tuesday’s trading session, key U.S. stock indices showed gains, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 0.7% to reach 38,503.69, the S&P 500 increasing by 1.2% to 5,070.55, and the Nasdaq also experiencing a rise of 1.6% to hit 15,969.64.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock rose by 1.80%, closing at $144.61. The stock’s intraday high was $147.26, with a low of $141.11. The 52-week high and low are $299.29 and $138.80, respectively. The Elon Musk-led company reported first-quarter revenue of $21.0 billion, a 9% year-over-year decrease, missing the Street consensus estimate.

Meta Platforms Inc. META

Meta Platforms saw a 2.92% increase, closing at $495.78. The intraday high and low were $498.76 and $488.97, respectively, with a 52-week range of $531.49 to $207.13. Analysts expect the company to report first-quarter revenue of $36.16 billion.

See Also: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu And Other Memecoins Fueling Mass Adoption Of Base’s L2 Network, Coinbase Exec Says: ‘

Enphase Energy Inc. ENPH

Enphase Energy’s stock rose by 2.62%, ending the day at $113.41. The intraday high was $116.1, and the low was $109.65. The 52-week high and low are $228.36 and $73.49, respectively. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $263.3 million, missing the consensus estimate.

Texas Instruments Inc. TXN

Texas Instruments saw a 1.22% increase, closing at $165.42. The intraday high and low were $166.9 and $162.46, respectively, with a 52-week range of $188.12 to $139.48. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $3.66 billion, beating the consensus estimate.

Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN

Loading... Loading...

Rivian Automotive’s stock rose by 2.84%, closing at $9.04. The stock’s intraday high was $9.24, with a low of $8.69. The 52-week high and low are $28.06 and $8.26, respectively. The company announced a discount of up to $5,000 on qualifying new R1 models when customers trade in select gas-powered vehicles.

Photo by Jirapong Manustrong on Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: Elon Musk Reacts To Tesla’s Pricing Debate: ‘Only A Fool Thinks ….’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.