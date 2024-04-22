Loading... Loading...

On Monday, U.S. stocks closed positively, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising by 0.7% to reach 38,239.98, the S&P 500 increasing by 0.9% to hit 5,010.60, and the Nasdaq climbing by 1.1% to settle at 15,451.31 by the end of the day.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Trump Media & Technology Group DJT

Despite a dip of 2.42% to close at $35.50, DJT has been in the spotlight. The company’s wealth has risen in 2024 after completing a SPAC merger and going public. The public debut of DJT has been one of the bigger stock storylines of 2024.



Donald Trump, the majority owner of Trump Media, stood to gain an additional 36 million shares, potentially increasing his total stake to 114.75 million shares, representing approximately 65% of the company. These developments could have significant implications, including potential sales of shares to address financial obligations and support future political endeavors.

Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT

Riot Platforms shares rose sharply by 23.11% to close at $11.24. The rise is attributed to a surge in Bitcoin BTC/USD prices, which gained around 1.5% over the past 24 hours. Riot Platforms shares gained 5.3% in pre-market trading.

See Also: Bitcoin Halving, Elon Musk’s Dogecoin Tweet, Solana’s Rise And More: This Week In Cryptocurrency

Matterport Inc MTTR

Matterport shares soared by 175.86% to close at $4.8 after the company announced a deal to be acquired by online real estate marketplace provider CoStar Group. The acquisition deal values Matterport at approximately $2.1 billion.

Verizon Communications Inc VZ

Verizon’s stock traded lower by 4.67% to close at $38.6 despite reporting a flat revenue and a bump in free cash flow for the first quarter of 2024. The company’s sales increased 0.2% year over year to $32.98 billion.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla shares fell by 3.40% to close at $142.05. The company recently cut the price of its full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance software by about 50%. Tesla’s FSD is now priced at $8,000, down from $12,000.

Photo by Jirapong Manustrong on Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.