On Tuesday, U.S. stocks had ended in the green, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.6% for the day to 39,005.49 and the S&P 500 gaining 1.12% to 5,175.27. Nasdaq had closed 1.54% higher at 16,265.64.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Rumble, Inc. RUM

Rumble’s stock surged by 18.26%, closing at $7.90 after hitting an intraday high of $8.15 and a low of $6.76. The company revealed its interest in becoming a “cloud technology partner” for TikTok, which sparked a flurry of discussion among retail investors on social media. The full story can be found on Benzinga.

The Boeing Company BA

Boeing’s shares tumbled by 4.29%, closing at $184.24. The company failed 33 out of 89 audits carried out by the Federal Aviation Administration following an incident with a 737 Max jet. The full report is available on Benzinga.

Intel Corporation INTC

Intel’s stock saw a modest increase of 0.85%, closing at $45.24. The company has successfully navigated attempts to block its substantial chip sales to Huawei, a major Chinese telecom company facing heavy sanctions.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

NVIDIA’s stock experienced a significant increase of 7.16%, closing at $919.13. Despite a recent drop, the company’s shares have soared by a staggering 75% since the start of the year.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock saw a slight decrease of 0.13%, closing at $177.54. Despite the current slump in price, analysts remain optimistic about the electric vehicle giant's growth potential.

