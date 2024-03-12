What's Going On With Delta Air Lines Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL shares are trading lower on Tuesday.

In an exchange filing, the company said it expects to deliver year-over-year total revenue growth in the top half of the initial guidance range for the March quarter.

In a press release dated Jan. 12, the company said it expects revenue growth of 3%–6% and an operating margin of ~5% on an adjusted basis.

Delta Air Lines reiterated its FY24 forecast of $6-$7 earnings per share, versus $6.48 estimate. The company sees Adjusted Debt to EBITDA ratio of 2x-3x.

For the first quarter, the analyst expects earnings per share of $0.25-$0.50 versus the $0.36 estimate.

Meanwhile, the company’s peer Southwest Airlines Co LUV lowered first-quarter guidance today, attributing the decline to higher completion factors and reduced Boeing aircraft deliveries.

Economic Fuel Costs Per Gallon rose, and hiring classes halted, but the company anticipates a return to profitability in March.

DAL Price Action: Delta Air Lines shares are trading lower by 1.73% to $41.94 on the last check Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock