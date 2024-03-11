Honda Vehicles Under Probe For Braking Issues: Report

Loading... Loading...

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has reportedly initiated a preliminary probe into approximately 250,712 Honda Motor Co Ltd HMC Insight and Passport vehicles due to unintended activation of automatic emergency braking.

The NHTSA’s investigation stems from 46 complaints, including three crashes or fires and two injuries, reported Reuters.

The report noted that Honda’s hybrid electric car, the Insight, and its Passport SUV models from 2019-2022 were affected by emergency brake malfunctions.

Inadvertent activation of the automatic emergency braking system poses collision risks, per the NHTSA.

The report further added that a preliminary evaluation by the NHTSA involves scrutinizing consumer complaints or manufacturer service bulletins.

Price Action: HMC shares are trading lower by 2.04% at $34.79 on the last check Monday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Via Shutterstock