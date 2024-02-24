As Nvidia Flirts With $2 Trillion Valuation CEO Jensen Huang Reveals The Competitors That Keep Him 'Up At Night'

Loading... Loading...

Jensen Huang is not resting on his laurels even though Nvidia Corp. NVDA is riding the AI wave, making it the undisputed leader in this industry.

What Happened: Despite dominating the AI industry with a 70% market share, Nvidia CEO Huang told Wired in an interview that the competition is intense and everyone from big tech giants like Microsoft Corp. MSFT to Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG Google, to smaller players in China.

He was then asked “…Who do you see as your biggest competitor? Who keeps you up at night?”

“…They all do,” Huang replied. He recognized several entities including Google’s TPU team, AWS Trainium and Inferentia teams, Microsoft’s internal ASIC development called Maia, and various cloud service providers in China. He also mentioned a number of startups and existing semiconductor companies.

Despite the stiff competition, Nvidia’s CEO remains undeterred. He stated that he ensures he is sufficiently exhausted from work so that “no one can keep me up at night.”

He further added that what truly motivates him is the commitment to Nvidia’s promise of being the only company that everyone can partner with to build AI supercomputers at data-center scale and the full stack.

Why It Matters: Nvidia is on track to become the first semiconductor firm with a $2 trillion valuation. The company’s market capitalization briefly crossed that mark as the stock began trading on Friday.

The CEO’s confidence in Nvidia’s position in the market is not unfounded. In a conference call with analysts, he predicted that every enterprise on the planet will eventually run on Nvidia’s ‘Operating System for AI’.

This optimism stems from the company’s $1 billion annualized revenue run rate in its software and services segment.

Furthermore, Nvidia’s CEO has been recognized as a leading figure in the AI revolution. In December, Wedbush’s Dan Ives lauded him as a ‘torch bearer’ of the AI revolution, alongside Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

