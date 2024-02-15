Loading... Loading...

At the close of Thursday’s trading session, the primary U.S. stock indices showed gains, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.9% to reach 38,773.12. Similarly, the S&P climbed 0.58% to finish at 5,029.73, while the Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.3%, closing at 15,906.17.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

DraftKings Inc DKNG experienced a slight increase, closing higher by 1.32% at $44.46. The company reported a 44% year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter revenue, reaching $1.23 billion. The acquisition of Jackpocket is set to enhance DraftKings’ footprint in the U.S. digital lottery market, promising significant revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in the coming years.

Coinbase Global Inc COIN saw a significant uptick, closing up 3.30% at $165.67. The company reported a fourth-quarter revenue of $953.79 million, surpassing the consensus estimate of $822.36 million. With transaction revenue up by 83% and subscription services increasing by 12%, Coinbase continues to beat analyst estimates, bolstered by heightened volatility and crypto asset prices.

Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI experienced a surge of 14.02%, closing at $1,004. The company’s strong positioning in the AI market is expected to drive significant revenue growth, with more than 50% of revenues tied to accelerators like GPUs. BofA Securities analyst Ruplu Bhattacharya highlights the company’s potential for significant market share gains driven by AI demand.

Roku Inc ROKU reported an increase of 3.57%, closing at $94.5. The company posted a 14% year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter revenue to $984.42 million. Roku’s strategic expansion into branded TVs and its focus on streaming and ad-supported options position it for potential revenue acceleration in the coming years.

Tesla Inc TSLA gained 6.22%, closing at $200.45 amid news of CEO Elon Musk’s compensation plan appeal. The legal developments create a backdrop of uncertainty, but Tesla’s proactive measures, including a potential move of its state of incorporation, reflect its strategic response to challenges. The outcome of the appeal could have significant implications for Musk’s compensation and Tesla’s future direction.

