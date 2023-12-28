Richtech Robotics And MAC-USA Ink Partnership For Advanced POS Automation

Loading... Loading...

Richtech Robotics Inc. RR announced a strategic partnership with MAC Marketing LLC (MAC-USA), a Vietnamese point-of-service (POS) provider.

The collaboration will see MAC-USA integrating Richtech Robotics' advanced robotic technologies, namely ADAM and Matradee L, into their POS systems.

ADAM is designed to execute beverage orders instantly upon transaction, while Matradee L prepares for food deliveries as soon as orders are confirmed through the POS system.

"Our collaboration with MAC-USA signifies a leap forward in leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction," commented Matt Casella, Richtech Robotics' President.

Under this partnership, MAC-USA plans to launch a comprehensive marketing campaign to introduce ADAM and Matradee L as key enhancements to their POS systems.

RR recently got listed on the Nasdaq and reported total proceeds of its initial public offering, including the exercise of the over-allotment option of ~$10.71 million.

Price Action: RR shares traded higher by 0.61% at $5.89 on the last check Thursday.

