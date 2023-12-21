Restaurant Operator Dave & Buster's Looks For New CFO As Michael Quartieri Plans Retirement: Details

Loading... Loading...

Operator of entertainment and dining venues Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc PLAY said on Wednesday after market hours that its Chief Financial Officer, Michael Quartieri, will retire from the company effective April 30, 2024.

Quartieri will continue to serve as the CFO until his successor is appointed and provide advisory services to ensure a smooth transition prior to his retirement date.

The company has commissioned a nationally recognized recruiting firm to conduct a search for a new CFO.

"Under Michael's leadership, we completed the acquisition and merger of Main Event which combined two of the strongest brands in the industry to create a leading platform in the rapidly growing experiential entertainment sector," said CEO Chris Morris.

In September, the company reported that its second-quarter FY23 revenue increased 15.7% to $542.1 million.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment is the owner and operator of 220 venues in North America that offer entertainment and dining experiences.

Price Action: PLAY shares closed lower by 1.16% at $51.21 on Wednesday.