Embraer Expands US Presence: Doubling Service Center Capacity With New MRO Facilities

Brazilian multinational aerospace corporation Embraer S.A. ERJ said it is doubling its maintenance service capacity in the U.S.

The move is to support the growth of the executive jets' customer base through the addition of three Executive Aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities in Dallas Love Field, Texas, Cleveland, Ohio, and Sanford, Florida.

"We are pleased to offer additional service locations for our customers as we will significantly expand the capacity, capability, and footprint of our MRO network in the USA. Our Executive Jets fleet has been growing rapidly over the last several years as strong demand continues across the entire product portfolio," says Frank Stevens, Vice President MRO Services, Embraer Services and Support.

Embraer will also significantly increase its Mobile Response network by 28 teams, and widen its capabilities including access to interior services, paint, and component repairs as part of this expansion.

Service at all the locations is set to begin in the second quarter of 2024.

Embraer currently has three owned U.S.-based service centers dedicated to its executive jet customers, two in Florida and one in Arizona. It has 24 authorized service centers for its executive jets across the U.S.

Price Action: ERJ shares are trading lower by 1.31% at $18.44 on the last check Wednesday.