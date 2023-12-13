Loading... Loading...

Applied UV, Inc. AUVI teamed with Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, Illinois for the implementation of the groundbreaking Far-UVC Puro Protect 222nm fixtures in the hospital's Sterile Processing Department (SPD).

The installation of Puro Protect 222nm fixtures at Silver Cross Hospital improves manual disinfection processes, effectively reducing microbial contamination on high-touch surfaces, sinks, and pass-through windows.

The Far-UVC 222nm light technology, a product of the strategic partnership with Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI, is acclaimed for its ability to inactivate harmful pathogens, including viruses and bacteria, while being safe for human exposure.

Jim Tyrell, Manager of the Sterile Processing at Silver Cross Hospital, stated, "Integrating the Far-UVC technology, especially the PURO Protect system co-developed with Acuity Brands, into our SPD is a groundbreaking achievement for Silver Cross Hospital. We are proud to be the first in the country to utilize this technology, significantly boosting safety and efficiency for both patients and our dedicated staff."

"We estimate that the potential just in this one space is over $90 million in the US alone," the company said.

Applied UV adopted a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, effective at 12:01 am Eastern Time on December 12, 2023.

The reverse stock split is primarily intended to bring the company into compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for maintaining its listing on Nasdaq.

Read Next: Apple's Backbone In India Strengthens As Foxconn Ramps Up Billion-Dollar Investment: Report

Price Action: AUVI shares are trading higher by 6.80% to $2.20 premarket on the last checked Wednesday.