US Regulator Launches Probe Into Thousands Of Chevrolet Volt Cars: Report

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reportedly initiated a probe into General Motors Company's GM approximately 73,000 Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid vehicles.

This investigation concerns reports of sudden power loss, difficulties in restarting, and other related issues in models from 2016 to 2019, reported Reuters.

The investigation by NHTSA follows 61 complaints associated with the Battery Energy Control Module (BECM) in these vehicles, as per the report. Owners have reported instances where the vehicles abruptly lose power or enter a reduced power mode, often with little or no warning.

General Motors, the manufacturer of the Chevrolet Volt, had previously recognized the issue, issuing a technical service bulletin. However, a formal recall has not been initiated, and GM ceased production of the Volt in early 2019.

Some owners have expressed their frustrations, with reports of waiting several months or being unable to obtain replacement battery modules after encountering these problems, as per the report.

Price Action: GM shares are trading higher by 1.52% at $32.08 on the last check Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.