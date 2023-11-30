Loading... Loading... Loading...

The stock market experienced a mixed day of trading, with notable fluctuations across major indices. The S&P 500 ended Thursday in the green, rising 0.38%, to 4,567.80 while the Nasdaq fell 0.23% to 14,226.22. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.47% to 35,950.89.

Transitioning from the broader market dynamics, we turn our attention to specific stocks that have captured the interest of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI

Super Micro Computer closed the day with a 4.92% decline at $273.47. The stock fluctuated between a high of $291.73 and a low of $267.72, with a 52-week range of $69.02 to $357. The company’s stock slid following news of a proposed public offering, raising concerns among investors about potential dilution.

CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK

CleanSpark’s stock ended the day down 5.54% at $6.23, after trading between $6.15 and $6.62. Its 52-week range is $1.74 to $7.6. The company’s fiscal year 2023 financial results were a key driver in today’s performance, as investors digested the latest earnings report.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla saw a decrease of 1.78%, closing at $239.79. The stock’s intraday movement ranged from $236.91 to $245.22, within a 52-week span of $101.81 to $299.29. Tesla’s Cybertruck delivery event, featuring CEO Elon Musk, brought significant attention to the company, impacting its stock performance.

UiPath Inc. PATH

UiPath’s shares dipped 0.60% to close at $19.76. The stock hit a high of $20.31 and a low of $19.36, with a 52-week range of $10.98 to $20.31. The company’s Q3 earnings report and ongoing investment in AI were focal points for investors today.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA

Ulta Beauty experienced a 1.42% increase, closing at $425.99. The stock’s daily range was $419.3 to $427.8, and it has a 52-week range of $368.02 to $556.6. The company’s third-quater earnings highlights and positive sales trends contributed to its strong performance.

