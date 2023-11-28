Revolutionizing Access Management: Amazon Launches Palm-Scanning Tech For Business Security

Loading... Loading... Loading...

At the Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN AWS re: Invent event, Amazon Web Services (AWS) introduced Amazon One Enterprise, a new palm-based identity service designed to enhance security in organizations and prevent costly security breaches.

This service offers a quick, contactless authentication method for employees and authorized individuals to access physical locations (like data centers, office buildings, airports, hotels, resorts, and educational institutions) and digital assets (such as financial data and HR records).

Amazon One Enterprise aims to reduce the operational burden of traditional authentication methods like badges and PINs.

It simplifies the management process for IT and security administrators, who can quickly install Amazon One devices and oversee users, devices, and software updates through the AWS Management Console.

Boon Edam, IHG Hotels and Resorts, Paznic, and KONE, among customers and partners, are using Amazon One Enterprise.

Amazon is broadening the application of its palm-scanning technology, initially used in grocery stores, to cater to the business sector with Amazon One Enterprise. Amazon One is a biometric technology that lets users enter and pay for store items by placing a palm over a scanning device.

Price Action: AMZN shares closed higher by 0.67% at $147.73 on Monday.