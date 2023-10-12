U.S. stocks experienced a downtrend towards the end of trading, with significant indices including the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 reflecting the bearish sentiment. The Nasdaq Composite took a hit, falling more than 80 points, echoing the declines in the Dow and the S&P 500. The tech-heavy index slid down 0.63% to 13,574.22 on Thursday. The Dow was down 0.51% at 33,631.14, while the S&P 500 fell 0.62% to 4,349.61.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Dollar General Corp DG closed the day at a 1.77% loss, with a final price of $101.83, after reaching an intraday high of $104.26 and a low of $101.09. The stock’s 52-week range stood between $261.59 and $101.09. The company’s shares traded higher in the after-hours following an update on its outlook and the appointment of a new CEO. Dollar General revised its fiscal-year 2023 outlook and announced the resignation of Jeff Owen, with Todd Vasos stepping in as the new CEO.

The Boeing Company BA ended the day with a 2.43% loss at $191.3, after hitting an intraday high of $195.7 and a low of $189.96. The stock’s 52-week performance ranged from $243.1 to $124.17. Boeing is in the spotlight for its collaboration with NASA and United Airlines to test the benefits of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with air-to-air flights, marking a significant step towards sustainability in aviation.

JD.com, Inc. JD suffered an 8.27% loss, closing at $27.83. The stock peaked at $29.95 and bottomed at $27.55 during the day, with its 52-week high and low standing at $67.1 and $27.55 respectively. JD.com was part of the broader bullish sentiment in Hong Kong markets, lifted by China's sovereign fund purchasing bank stocks, as reported in this Benzinga article.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC saw a 5.57% increase, closing at $11, with an intraday high of $11.17 and a low of $10.21. The stock’s 52-week performance has been volatile, reaching a high of $91.5 and a low of $7.05. AMC's stock ascended following the anticipation of the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film debut, setting a record for ticket sales revenue.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA closed at a 1.57% loss at $258.87, with an intraday high of $265.41 and a low of $256.63. The electric vehicle maker’s 52-week range is between $299.29 and $101.81. Tesla issued a warning about the likely reduction of the Model 3's tax credit next year, urging customers to finalize their purchases to avail the full incentive.

