U.S. stocks ended in the red on Thursday, with the Dow Jones falling more than 200 points. The Dow traded down 0.67% to 35,282.72 while the NASDAQ fell 0.55% to 14,050.11. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping 0.64% to 4,537.41. The overall market performance was influenced by various factors, including the performance of leading and lagging sectors and the earnings reports of several major companies.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Intel Corporation INTC

Intel’s stock remained relatively flat, closing with a slight increase of 0.55% at $34.55. The intraday high was $35.03, and the low was $34.11. The 52-week high and low are $40.42 and $24.59, respectively. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $12.9 billion, which was down 15% year-over-year but came in ahead of a Street consensus estimate. Earnings per share of 13 cents beat a Street consensus estimate of a loss of 3 cents per share.

Ford Motor Company F

Ford’s stock saw a modest increase of 0.44%, closing at $13.73. The intraday high was $13.98, and the low was $13.7. The 52-week high and low are $16.68 and $10.9, respectively. The company reported solid second-quarter results and raised expectations for the full year 2023.

Enphase Energy, Inc ENPH

Enphase’s stock took a hit, dropping by 3.78% to close at $166.8. The intraday high was $175.59, and the low was $166.25. The 52-week high and low are $339.92 and $152.15, respectively. Despite beating the analyst consensus estimate for quarterly earnings, the company’s stock plunged after its second-quarter earnings report. Enphase’s Board of Directors recently authorized a new share repurchase program, under which they may repurchase up to $1.0 billion of the company’s common stock.

Tesla, Inc TSLA

Tesla’s stock experienced a decline, dropping by 3.27% to close at $255.71. The intraday high was $269.13, and the low was $255.3. The 52-week high and low are $314.67 and $101.81, respectively. The company filed a U.S. Patent application for neural networks for embedded devices and will be opening a new showroom in Connecticut this fall.

Roku Inc ROKU

Roku’s stock saw a significant drop, decreasing by 4.59% to close at $68.19. The intraday high was $73.8, and the low was $67.7. The 52-week high and low are $89.54 and $38.26, respectively. Despite this, the company’s shares traded nearly 9% higher during Thursday’s after-hours session following the company’s second-quarter earnings print.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Prepare for the day's trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.