GameStop CFO Announces Resignation After 1 Year: What Investors Need To Know

GameStop Corp. GME said Thursday that Chief Financial Officer Diana Saadeh-Jajeh is leaving her role effective Aug. 11 at the company, a retail trader favorite.

Saadeh-Jajeh’s departure comes after serving as CFO since July 2022. Prior to her role as CFO, she held the position of senior vice president and chief accounting officer at GameStop.

GameStop said in a filing that Saadeh-Jajeh’s departure is not due to any disagreements with the company regarding its operations, policies or practices, including accounting matters.

GameStop said it is appointing Daniel Moore as its principal accounting officer and interim principal financial officer, effective from the same date.

Shares of Gamestop closed 2.1% lower on Friday, but remain 19% higher year-to-date. The gaming retailer is trading over 80% below its all-time highs reached during the meme stock bubble in January 2021.



Chart: GME Price Action Since 2021

Photo via Shutterstock.