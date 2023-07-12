Ault Alliance Inc AULT shares are trading exponentially higher by over 147% after the company stated that it expects strong revenues in 2023.

As announced earlier, the company expects 2023 revenue of $200 million, with strong financial growth. This represents a significant uptick from the previous year’s $134 million.

AULT had outstanding shares of around 2.1 million as of July 11, 2023, and book value per share of approximately $80 as of March 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, the company had total assets of $527 million.

Yesterday, the stock fell 29% after the company announced plans to explore a pathway that will allow it to issue a special dividend payable in Bitcoin to stockholders.

Portfolio Of Holdings: Ault Alliance, with numerous subsidiaries and holdings in both public and private companies, notably has strategic investments in biotechnology companies Alzamend Neuro, Inc. ALZN and AdTech Pharma, Inc.

Price Action: AULT shares are up 147% at $8.17 premarket on the last check Wednesday.