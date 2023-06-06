General Electric Offloads $2B Stake In GE HealthCare

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2023 7:26 AM | 1 min read
  • General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) is offering 25 million shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc GEHC.
  • The proceeds from the offering are expected to be about $2 billion.
  • In connection with this offering, GE is expected to exchange up to 28.75 million GE HealthCare shares for debt held by affiliates of Morgan Stanley under a debt-for-equity exchange.
  • On June 2, 2023, the closing price of GEHC common stock as reported on Nasdaq was $79.97 per share.
  • Price Action: GE shares closed lower by 1.61% at $104.10 on Monday.

