U.S. markets soared on Thursday with all major indices gaining over 1.5% as strong tech earnings overshadowed investor concerns over a slowing economy.



Upbeat results from Meta Platforms Inc META coupled with those of Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL resulted in the Nasdaq Composite registering its biggest single-day percent gain since mid-March, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of the EV-maker closed 4.19% higher on Thursday. Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has reportedly recommended that Tesla shareholders vote against board nominee JB Straubel at the company's annual meeting next month. According to the proxy advisory firm, three of the eight directors at the EV-maker are either connected with the company or are insiders, raising concerns about “its ability to perform its proper oversight role,” reported Reuters.

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN: Shares of the company closed 4.61% higher but lost over 2% in extended trading on the uncertain outlook of its cloud business. Amazon reported first-quarter revenue of $127.4 billion, up 9% year-over-year, beating a Street consensus estimate of $124.53 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

3. Snap Inc SNAP: Shares of the social media company closed 6.28% higher on Thursday but lost over 18% in extended trading. Snap reported first-quarter revenue of $988.6 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The company's net loss stood at $329 million, compared to $360 million in the same period last year.

4. Intel Corporation INTC: Shares of the chip manufacturer closed 2.79% higher and gained about 5% in extended trading on Thursday. Intel reported first-quarter revenue of $11.7 billion, which was down 36% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $11.04 billion, according to Benzinga data.

5. Cloudflare Inc NET: Shares of the company plunged over 25% in extended trading on Thursday. The company revised its full-year revenue guidance to $1.28 billion-$1.284 billion from the earlier guidance that stood between $1.33 billion and $1.34 billion, according to CNBC.

