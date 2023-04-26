ñol


Tesla, Meta Platforms, Seres Therapeutics, Atomera, Roku: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investors' Attention Today

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2023 10:02 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois downgraded Tesla stock and reduced the price target from $230 to $185.
  • Meta Platforms reported first-quarter revenue of $28.64 billion, up 3% year-over-year.
  • Roku’s total net revenue for the first quarter rose 1% year-over-year to $741 million.
U.S. markets ended mixed on Wednesday after strong set of earnings from certain companies countered the impact of weak economic data that reportedly showed new orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods declined more than expected in March.

The uncertainty over the debt ceiling crisis also weighed-in on investor sentiments.

Meanwhile, following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of the company closed 4.31% lower on Wednesday. Tesla stock witnessed another jolt on Wednesday after Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois downgraded it from ‘Buy' to ‘Hold' and reduced the price target from $230 to $185.

2. Meta Platforms Inc META: Shares of the social media giant gained over 11% in extended trading on Wednesday. Meta Platforms reported first-quarter revenue of $28.64 billion, up 3% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $27.62 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

3. Seres Therapeutics Inc MCRB: Shares of the company closed 3.9% higher on Wednesday and gained another 4.69% in extended trading. Seres Therapeutics and Nestlé Health Science announced the Food and Drug Administration's approval of VOWSTTM, an orally administered microbiota-based therapeutic to prevent recurrence of C. difficile Infection in adults following antibacterial treatment for recurrent.

4. Atomera Inc ATOM: Shares of the company gained over 45% in extended trading. The company incurred a net loss of $5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The company announced the execution of a commercial license agreement with STMicroelectronics (ST) that enables the latter to install Atomera's Mears Silicon Technology into its facilities. It also authorizes ST to manufacture and distribute MST-enabled products to its customers.

5. Roku Inc ROKU: Shares of the company closed over 2% lower but pared the losses in extended trading. Roku's total net revenue for the first quarter rose 1% year-over-year to $741 million. Gross profit was down 7% at $338 million.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

