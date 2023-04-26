U.S. markets ended mixed on Wednesday after strong set of earnings from certain companies countered the impact of weak economic data that reportedly showed new orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods declined more than expected in March.

The uncertainty over the debt ceiling crisis also weighed-in on investor sentiments.

Meanwhile, following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of the company closed 4.31% lower on Wednesday. Tesla stock witnessed another jolt on Wednesday after Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois downgraded it from ‘Buy' to ‘Hold' and reduced the price target from $230 to $185.

2. Meta Platforms Inc META: Shares of the social media giant gained over 11% in extended trading on Wednesday. Meta Platforms reported first-quarter revenue of $28.64 billion, up 3% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $27.62 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

3. Seres Therapeutics Inc MCRB: Shares of the company closed 3.9% higher on Wednesday and gained another 4.69% in extended trading. Seres Therapeutics and Nestlé Health Science announced the Food and Drug Administration's approval of VOWSTTM, an orally administered microbiota-based therapeutic to prevent recurrence of C. difficile Infection in adults following antibacterial treatment for recurrent.

4. Atomera Inc ATOM: Shares of the company gained over 45% in extended trading. The company incurred a net loss of $5 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The company announced the execution of a commercial license agreement with STMicroelectronics (ST) that enables the latter to install Atomera's Mears Silicon Technology into its facilities. It also authorizes ST to manufacture and distribute MST-enabled products to its customers.

5. Roku Inc ROKU: Shares of the company closed over 2% lower but pared the losses in extended trading. Roku's total net revenue for the first quarter rose 1% year-over-year to $741 million. Gross profit was down 7% at $338 million.

