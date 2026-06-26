Cathie Wood Says She Sees The Same Signals That Preceded The Asian Financial Crisis

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood warned that a global financial crisis could be brewing, saying aggressive efforts by some emerging-market countries to defend their currencies resemble conditions that preceded the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s.

Cathie Wood Sees Crisis Signals

In a video shared by the Ark Invest Tracker account on X, Wood said she was closely watching countries such as Turkey, where authorities have aggressively defended the local currency.

She added that there were similar interventions in emerging markets during the 1980s and before the 1997 Asian financial crisis, which were signs that broader financial stress was building.

The 1997 Asian financial crisis began with pressure on regional currencies before spreading across financial markets and triggering recessions in several economies.

“There could be some brewing crises out there,” Wood said.

Why Turkey And Gold Matter

Wood said countries under pressure may be forced to sell U.S. Treasuries or gold reserves to support their currencies.

Referring to Turkey, she said authorities could be forced to sell gold, while adding that Russia has also recently been selling gold as it continues to finance its war effort.

Turkey has repeatedly intervened in currency markets in recent years as policymakers sought to stabilize the lira amid persistent inflation and capital outflows.

Currency Defenses Have Historically Raised Concerns

Countries often use foreign exchange reserves, including U.S. Treasuries and gold, to stabilize their currencies during periods of market stress, although sustained intervention can reduce reserve buffers.

Wood’s comments come as investors continue to monitor global central bank policies, geopolitical tensions and financial conditions across emerging markets for signs of broader economic stress.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.