Samsung Hits $1 Trillion As KOSPI Tops 7,300 And Korean ETFs Post Record Gains: What To Know

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) reached $1 trillion in its market capitalization on Wednesday, joining Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd and others in the elite club.

The shares of the memory maker jumped more than 10% on the day as investors continued to rotate into artificial intelligence-exposed chip names.

Inside Samsung Surge

Samsung’s Profit Surge Fuels Market Euphoria

The gains were not limited to Samsung. SK Hynix was also rising more than 10% to a new all-time high, pushing the KOSPI Index higher. The benchmark surged nearly 6%, at the time of writing, to top 7,300 for the first time, driven by the booming global demand for artificial intelligence.

The KOSPI Index has surged 74% so far this year, following a 76% rally in 2025—its strongest annual performance since 1999—driven in part by the government's push for market reforms, according to Reuters.

According to The Kobeissi Letter, EWY soared 68% year to date and 181% over the last 15 months, making it "the best-performing major equity market globally."

Record Surge in Bullish Options Activity

Investors are piling into South Korean equities, with call option notional open interest tied to EWY hitting a record $5.5 billion last week, according to the letter posted on X on Tuesday.

Traders ramped up bullish positioning in one of the world's hottest equity markets, as the total value of outstanding bets has risen 600% in recent weeks. The letter added, "Weekly call open interest did not exceed $700 million before 2025," underscoring how far the market's options footprint has expanded versus recent history.

Strong Inflows

Beyond derivatives, capital flows into the ETF have also accelerated. EWY has attracted approximately $6.3 billion in inflows year to date, signaling sustained demand from both institutional and retail investors.

The X account said that "Investors are positioning for another leg higher in South Korean stocks."

Other Korea ETFs Gain Momentum

Below, we highlighted the table showing the YTD, six-month and one-year price performance of three ETFs:

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that EWY has a Momentum score in the 95th percentile with a strong price trend in the short, medium and long term.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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