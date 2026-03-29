Michael Burry Blames Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for Housing Stagnation

In his post, Burry said the U.S. already leads the world in residential square footage per person, which he argues undercuts the popular "shortage" framing. Instead, he points to large homes occupied by fewer people and a market where moving has become unusually hard.

Burry tied that rigidity to the post-pandemic rate backdrop, saying ultra-low borrowing costs effectively froze households in place. In his telling, empty nesters are reluctant to sell, first-time buyers are boxed out, and resale supply sits near historic lows because listings are scarce—not because demand is unusually strong.

How Policy Choices Are Distorting Housing Markets

His letter also leans on balance-sheet math: Burry wrote that home equity has climbed to a record $35 trillion, nearly twice pre-COVID levels. He added that 40% of homeowners own outright, and roughly 30% of buyers pay all-cash.

Burry argued that pandemic-era conditions amplified the shift, citing artificially suppressed rates plus roughly $6 trillion to $7 trillion in stimulus-style cash and forgivable loans. He also said work-from-home pushed more activity into the house, sometimes supported by expense reimbursement or tax deductions, and helped higher-income workers relocate farther from traditional job centers.

That backdrop echoes the broader skepticism that has defined Burry's public persona for years. In the run-up to the 2020 COVID shock, he warned about froth in areas including index funds, technology and other speculative themes, and the S&P 500 later dropped more than 30% before policy support fueled a rapid rebound into 2021.

Is The Housing Crisis Misunderstood?

Burry's housing argument is essentially that the country has plenty of space, but the system isn't encouraging it to flow to where it's needed. In the post on X, he blamed government actions—rate manipulation, money supply choices and prolonged COVID restrictions—for changing housing behavior and limiting mobility.

He also singled out the government-sponsored enterprises, arguing that leaving Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in conservatorship keeps them operating like sluggish public programs rather than market-driven mortgage firms. Burry referenced a video from Bill Pulte that he said showed empty office buildings at Fannie Mae, using it as an example of what he views as institutional stagnation.

He repeated the pattern in early 2023 with a one-word post—"Sell"—followed by another rapid disappearance, before U.S. stocks powered higher through 2023 and into an AI-driven surge. That history has made his warnings influential as a temperature check on excess, while also reminding traders that his clock can run early.

Burry's Bold Proposal For Market Revival

Burry's prescription for housing centers on changing incentives rather than pouring more concrete. He argued that building expensive new homes—especially in flood-prone or otherwise risky fringe areas—can saddle buyers with heavy upkeep while they have little equity.

Instead, he called for freeing the GSEs to support what he described as smarter reallocation of existing housing stock by increasing transaction "velocity" and mobility. He said that would require recapitalizing the firms, keeping strong access to capital markets, and staffing them with mortgage executives rather than government administrators.

Burry also laid out guardrails he wants alongside an exit from conservatorship, including guidelines that keep the companies focused on their core mission and away from unrelated risk-taking. He said the goal should be a structure that attracts market funding while expanding targeted mortgage purchases designed to help households move into better-fitting homes.