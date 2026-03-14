Robert Kiyosaki Warns Investors As Downturn Accelerates Amid Private Credit Withdrawals

In a post on X on Friday, Kiyosaki framed the moment as a "CRASH ACCELERATES" scenario, arguing that money is leaving certain corners of finance and forcing investors to decide what to do next. He also cited Jim Rickards as declaring the U.S. is in a "New Depression," then said he intends to use the turmoil to build wealth rather than suffer through it.

Investor Redemptions Signal A Growing Crisis

Kiyosaki's post tied his alarm to what he described as panic inside private credit funds as clients pull cash, alongside stress at big banks and recognizable institutions. He boiled the dynamic down to a bank-run mindset: cash doesn't disappear, it relocates.

He argues that the key is understanding where capital is flowing and paying attention to the right sources.

In Friday's post, Kiyosaki said his own playbook includes adding exposure to oil, silver, gold, Bitcoin, and Ethereum as the shakeout continues. He contrasted what he called "smart money" positioning for gains with "stupid money" fleeing in panic, and warned readers not to act like "the proverbial chicken with its head chopped off."

Last year in a similar post, Kiyosaki said the order treats investors like "adults," and he credited his friend Andy Schectman for a "heads up" about the move. He added that the policy shift increases the value of his existing positions in gold, silver, and Bitcoin.

His endorsement of alternatives under a retirement-account structure lines up with that allocation, because he has argued the executive order can widen the menu for 401(k) savers beyond standard funds. In his telling, that opens a path for "smarter" and "more sophisticated investors" to consider areas like real estate, private equity and debt, crypto, and precious metals while keeping the tax advantages of a 401(k).