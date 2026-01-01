World's Richest Billionaires Add $2.2 Trillion in 2025 as the American Dream Loses Luster

In 2025, the wealthiest individuals globally saw their fortunes increase by a record $2.2 trillion. Despite the impressive performance of the U.S. equity market, an increasing number are exploring opportunities beyond the U.S.

According to a report, the combined net worth of the world’s 500 richest individuals rose to approximately $11.9 trillion.

This surge was primarily driven by the Big Tech sector, with the potential of artificial intelligence igniting significant market interest. Around a quarter of all gains recorded by Bloomberg's wealth index were attributed to just eight individuals.

Despite this wealth accumulation, a growing number of ultra-wealthy individuals are reconsidering the value of pursuing the American Dream within U.S. borders. This shift is reflected in the rise of “everyday millionaires,” whose numbers have quadrupled since the start of the millennium, hitting nearly 52 million by the end of 2024.

Global billionaire wealth reached a record high of approximately $15.8 trillion in 2025. This increase was fueled by both self-made entrepreneurs and the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history.

However, the percentage of ultra-wealthy individuals who view North America as the best short-term opportunity for returns fell from 80% to 63% year over year.

High-profile individuals like George Clooney have relocated their families overseas, seeking safety, anonymity, and a slower pace of life. This trend is mirrored in the IRS “Expatriation List,” which recorded about 4,820 high-net-worth individuals renouncing U.S. citizenship in 2024, a 48% increase from 2023.

Nevertheless, North America continues to be the preferred destination for capital. The U.S. produced 92 new self-made billionaires in 2025, leading globally with $179.9 billion of fortunes created from American innovation.

Billionaires surveyed by UBS still view North America as the best long-term investment destination, with 65% seeing it as the top spot.

The shift in perspective among the ultra-wealthy could have significant implications for the U.S. economy and its status as a global financial leader. While North America remains a preferred destination for capital, the growing trend of wealth migration could impact future investment patterns and economic growth.

The U.S. will need to address these concerns to maintain its position as a top destination for the world’s wealthiest individuals.

