Elon Musk's Starlink Teams With Airtel Africa To Connect 170 Million Amid SpaceX IPO Buzz

Satellite internet provider Starlink, owned by SpaceX, is entering new territory with a new deal signed with a leading African telecommunications company. The news comes ahead of a potential SpaceX IPO in 2026.

Starlink Partners With Airtel Africa

SpaceX, led by billionaire Elon Musk, could go public in 2026 at a valuation of $1.5 trillion, according to reports. The company continues to increase in value thanks to its rocket-launch and Starlink internet segments.

Starlink has several offerings for consumers, businesses, and transportation companies, including its direct-to-cell service. Direct-to-cell coverage is provided by over 650 low-Earth-orbit satellites. Starlink says it offers the largest and only direct-to-cell constellation in the world that offers data, voice, video and messaging for mobile dead zones across five continents.

A sixth continent is coming with Starlink recently partnering with Airtel Africa to provide direct-to-cell coverage in 14 countries on the African continent.

"Starlink Direct to Cell will connect more than 170 million people in Africa across 14 countries, powering life-saving connectivity when it's needed most," Starlink tweeted.

Airtel Africa said the deal will begin in 2026 with data for select applications and text messaging. Customers with compatible smartphones in the 14 countries will be able to connect through Starlink.

With the partnership, Airtel Africa becomes the first mobile company to offer satellite-to-mobile service on the continent.

Airtel Africa is a leading telecommunications provider across 14 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. The company said it currently serves 173.8 million customers.

"We are very excited about the collaboration with Starlink, which will establish a new standard for service availability across all our 14 markets," Airtel Africa CEO Sunil Taldar said.

Taldar said the partnership will help the company improve its access to challenging areas.

Starlink Vice President of Sales Stephanie Bednarek said the partnership will help reach remote areas and provide coverage that could be a "life-changing service."

"Through this agreement with Airtel Africa, we'll also deliver our next-generation technology to offer high-speed broadband connectivity, which will offer faster access to many essential services," Bednarek said.

The deal adds to Starlink's existing presence of providing internet service to some of the countries in Africa with the new direct-to-cell offering adding more regions and features.

Starlink Powers SpaceX IPO Plans

A Bloomberg report that SpaceX could IPO in 2026 or 2027 underscores the company’s rising financial profile.

Estimates project SpaceX to generate $15 billion in 2025 and $22-$24 billion in 2026, with Starlink as the primary revenue driver.

A recent Tesla patent filing hints that owners of electric vehicles from another Musk-led company could get future access to Starlink. The patent relates to RF transmission to satellites, both inside and outside vehicles.

Making Starlink available to Tesla vehicle owners could help eliminate current dead zones in cell reception, a common issue in more rural areas. Starlink connectivity could also be necessary for Tesla’s robotaxi ambitions, ensuring a stable connection for fleet management and remote monitoring.

Several airlines have adopted Starlink as an offering, either free of charge or as an upgrade for passengers. Starlink’s reliability and strong connection have helped secure several deals, and strong reviews have boosted brand awareness for Musk’s internet unit.

The new Starlink news could highlight how the SpaceX unit continues to secure deals, expand into new regions, and position itself as a leading communications provider.

