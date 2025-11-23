In the midst of the current economic turbulence, Bill Gross, a seasoned bond manager on Wall Street, has made a bold prediction about the Federal Reserve’s upcoming actions.

What Happened: Gross has anticipated another rate cut by the Fed in December. Recent reports indicate that the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite have experienced a downturn from their October peaks, fueled by increasing worries over the Federal Reserve’s dual responsibility of maintaining low unemployment and inflation.

The Fed’s previous rate reductions were designed to stimulate GDP and control escalating unemployment, but they have also resulted in inflation. The labor market is under stress, with wages failing to match inflation and layoffs becoming more common, reports The Street.

The question of whether the Fed will decrease rates again at its December 10 meeting is currently a topic of hot debate. Inflation has climbed to 3% in September from 2.3% in April, largely due to the impact of tariffs.

The Fed’s predicament is further exacerbated by President Donald Trump‘s inflationary tariffs, which have caused the effective tariff rate to jump to 18% from 2.4% at the start of the year.

Bill Gross, a market veteran since 1971 and co-founder of Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), is of the opinion that the Fed will opt for another rate cut in December.

As per the outlet, this perspective was not widely shared until recently, but the likelihood of a further Fed cut in December has now increased to 69%, as per the CME's Fed Watch tool.

Why It Matters: Gross’s forecast is grounded in his deep knowledge and comprehension of how the Fed responds to different market scenarios. He posits that the current market volatility and the potential for additional economic disruption will compel the Fed to intervene.

As a seasoned investor, Gross’s predictions carry significant weight in the financial world. His forecast of a rate cut in December, if accurate, could have far-reaching implications for the economy, potentially affecting everything from the stock market to consumer spending.

The Fed’s decision will be closely watched by investors and economists alike, as it could signal the direction of the U.S. economy in the coming months.

