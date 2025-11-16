Billionaire Bill Ackman Set To Unveil New Proposal For Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman is set to introduce a fresh proposal for mortgage-finance titans Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on Tuesday, Nov. 18.

What Happened: Ackman is scheduled to detail his plan during a livestream event. He asserts that his proposal will allow the Trump administration to optimize value for taxpayers, minimize the risk of mortgage spreads widening, and enable the U.S. Treasury to exhibit a mark-to-market value for its shareholdings in the two firms.

Ackman further explained that his company, Pershing Square, continues to be the largest common shareholder of both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, with a combined holding of over 210 million shares, reports Fox News.

He also mentioned that the deal could be finalized before the year ends, thereby “meeting the expectations of all stakeholders.”

Earlier this year, Ackman suggested merging Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into a single entity to decrease costs and lower mortgage rates. He believes this move would simplify the housing-finance system and unlock shareholder value.

The announcement arrives as the Trump administration is investigating new methods to make housing more affordable. This includes a proposed 50-year mortgage, despite warnings from critics that such measures could burden borrowers with more long-term debt.

Why It Matters: Ackman’s proposal could potentially reshape the housing market and the operation of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

His previous suggestion to merge the two entities was aimed at streamlining operations and reducing costs. This new proposal, if accepted, could further impact the housing finance system and the stakeholders involved.

Moreover, the Trump administration’s exploration of new ways to make housing more affordable aligns with Ackman’s efforts.

