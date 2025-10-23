Tesla Operates In Five Continents, A Sixth Could Be On The Way With This Country

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk was born in South Africa and spent 17 years there before moving to North America. The billionaire's EV company could be headed to Africa for the first time, but it won't be Musk's home country.

Tesla Sets Sights On Africa

In the company's continued international expansion, Tesla looks to have its eyes set on Africa with a new job listing highlighting a potential first country.

Tesla influencer Sawyer Merritt recently shared a Tesla job posting for a Country Sales & Delivery Leader in Casablanca, Morocco.

"The Country Sales & Delivery Leader is responsible for driving the sales and delivery strategy and daily operations across the country," the job posting says.

The posting says the candidate will hire and develop workers in the country. The candidate will also help with market growth, customer satisfaction and employee retention in the country while serving as an "ambassador for Tesla."

The full-time position could signal that Tesla's operations in Morocco are nearing. In July, the EV company registered its place in the country with a $2.75 million investment, as previously reported by The Habari Network.

According to Teslarati, Morocco is a country highly focused on renewable energy, which could open the door for Tesla to pursue electric vehicle and clean energy opportunities there.

Tesla's International Expansion

According to Teslarati, Africa would mark the sixth continent for Tesla, leaving Antarctica as the only continent without Tesla having operations.

Tesla has factories in North America, Europe and Asia and operates in Australia and in limited capacity in South America with a presence in one country. While Chile is the only South American country where Tesla operates, the company plans to expand further there.

Benzinga recently reported that Merritt also spotted job postings for Tesla in Colombia, including various service and sales roles in Bogotá and Medellín.

While the job postings don’t guarantee an entry into Colombia and Tesla has made no official announcements, the company’s past job postings have often preceded market entry.

Tesla has expanded to many countries in recent years and has also recently launched deliveries for its Cybertruck in South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

