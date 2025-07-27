Got $10,000? Here's Where 6 Wall Street Titans Say You Should Invest

Six seasoned Wall Street professionals have divulged their investment strategies if they were to receive a hypothetical windfall of $10,000.

Despite the market reaching record highs since April, these experts believe there are still numerous investment opportunities to be explored.

They advise a diversified approach, encompassing tech stocks, value stocks, and international stocks, reports the Insider.

One of the experts, Santos, would allocate $7,000 to developed-market ex-US stocks and the remaining $3,000 to emerging-market stocks.

She anticipates a significant shift for international equities, considering the high valuations on US stocks.

Bannister, another expert, pinpointed three areas of opportunity: value stocks, small-caps, and international stocks. He recently invested in these areas himself.

Smith advocates for a broad market index for diversification. He proposes investing 50-60% of the money into an equal-weight S&P 500 fund and the remaining 40-50% into a more concentrated cap-weighted index like the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100.

Kantrowitz advises investing in large-cap profitable leaders within their industries, while DeSpirito would divide his investment between large-cap growth companies, dividend stocks, and value stocks.

Lastly, Castleton recommended a three-pronged approach in equities: 60% into large-cap stocks with a bias toward tech, 20% into ex-US stocks, and 20% into mid-cap stocks.

These strategies offer a glimpse into the thought processes of Wall Street veterans when it comes to investing. Despite the market’s recent highs, they believe there are still opportunities for profit.

Their recommendations highlight the importance of diversification and the potential of international stocks, value stocks, and tech stocks.

These insights could prove valuable for investors looking to make the most of their own portfolios.

