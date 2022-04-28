Muscle Maker's Pokemoto Division Enters Philadelphia Market

Company converting current Muscle Maker location to Pokemoto as part of brand optimization strategy

League City, Texas, April 28, 2022 – Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL), the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke and SuperFit Foods meal prep, today announced that its Pokemoto Division is expanding into the Northeast Philadelphia market. This will represent the first Pokemoto location in Pennsylvania while also acting as a seed location to further franchise sales efforts in Philadelphia. The Hawaiian centric poke eatery will replace a Muscle Maker Grill location as part of the company’s overall brand optimization strategy. The company is analyzing corporate owned Muscle Maker Grill locations to determine if a specific site should add Pokemoto as a dual brand concept or fully convert the location over to Pokemoto.

Located at 2550 Grant Ave in the heart of Northeast Philadelphia, the former Muscle Maker Grill space will take on a fresh look with vibrant colors, new décor and strong Hawaiian vibes. The neighborhood boasts strong residential areas with numerous apartment complexes that house Pokemoto’s core demographic of Millennials and Gen Zs. Pokemoto will offer up “heathier for you” options that include fresh proteins and salad blends for those looking for something light; however, various bases, toppings and sauces are available so that guests can build their custom creation to their liking. This Pokemoto location will also offer its full line of Boba Teas providing a new beverage option for guests.

The company converted a Muscle Maker Grill to Pokemoto on the Fort Meade military base in Maryland in November of 2021 and has been pleased with the results to date. Soldiers have been receptive to the change and enjoy the new linear flow that allows them to walk away with their customized bowls, salads and burritos. This model quickens the company’s speed of service allowing it to serve more customers during peak hours.

“After seeing the initial results in the Fort Meade Muscle Maker Grill conversion to Pokemoto, we’re excited to open Pokemoto in the former Muscle Maker Grill location in Philadelphia” said Michael Roper, CEO of Pokemoto and Muscle Maker Grill. “It’s a great location and this opening will put a new market on the map for the brand. We’re looking closely at corporate Muscle Maker Grill locations to determine if we’ll convert to Pokemoto or add Pokemoto in some capacity to optimize our real estate. We’re exploring all opportunities at this point and the Fort Meade results have us exploring outside of the box. The ultimate goal is to increase topline sales while continuing on our mission of serving up “healthier for you” options to our valued guests. We’ll continue to provide updates on the optimization strategy and results as we progress down this path.”

The Pokemoto brand is in growth mode with more openings and deals on the horizon. The company recently announced the sale of five units in Rhode Island bringing its total franchise agreements inked to 37 since November. Pokemoto currently has restaurants under construction or in the lease negotiation phase in Florida, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Mississippi and Massachusetts with training of franchisees scheduled to begin in May and openings projected shortly thereafter.

About Muscle Maker, Inc.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of “healthier for you” brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, ghost kitchens, delivery and direct to consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke, and SuperFit Foods meal prep. Our menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options. For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc., visit www.musclemakergrill.com, for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com or for more information on SuperFit Foods visit www.superfitfoods.com.

About Pokemoto

Pokemoto (www.pokemoto.com) a Hawaiian Poke bowl concept known for its modern culinary twist on a traditional Hawaiian classic has open locations in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Florida, Maryland and Virginia with future locations coming soon in Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Mississippi. Pokemoto offers contemporary flavors with fresh delectable ingredients that appeals to foodies, health enthusiasts, and sushi-lovers everywhere. Guests can choose from a list of signature bowls or be bold and build their own unique combination of a base, protein and various toppings and nine different sauces. Vegetarian options are available, and the bowl combinations are virtually limitless. The colorful dishes and modern chic dining rooms provide an uplifting dining experience for guests of all ages. Customers can dine in-store or order online via third party delivery apps for contactless delivery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

