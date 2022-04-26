Does Hedonova Provide An Alternative Experience With Alternative Investments?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

The S&P 500 is arguably the standard benchmark against which the quality of any investment portfolio is often measured.

The equities that make up the S&P 500 – stocks like Amazon.com Inc. AMZN and Apple Inc. AAPL – have delivered relatively consistent growth over the years. There are down years to be sure, but for those investors who choose to go long, a healthy increase in the value of their portfolio is often expected.

If you invested $1,000 in the S&P five years ago, it would be worth $1,893.20 today — a solid return. However, when looking at other asset classes over the same period, it seems that some money may have been left on the table.

Alternatives like Bitcoin BTC/USD, fine art and real estate all generated higher returns. For instance, $1,000 in BTC over the same period would be worth over $33,000. Buying property in the right market or a painting from an artist early in their career can net huge returns as well.

However, these alternatives also come with increased risk, complexity and difficulty in picking the right horse, so to speak. Many choose to let a professional do that work for them. Investing with a manager or fund is often the best course of action when dealing with alternative investments because of the inherent complexities. However, many find their fund has little interest in communication. Many feel a fund they invest in is a black box into which they send their money and hope for the best.

The investment fund Hedonova, says that just like the assets it invests in, it is different. The fund reports that it prides itself on investor relations. Communication is key, and the company and its agents can be reached easily on all their social media channels, through email, on the phone, and even through text.

When you invest with Hedonova, it matches you with a specialist who guides you through the process, and weekly emails are sent out with updates on your portfolio.

The fund’s reviews on trustpilot.com are a testament to its commitment to customer service and delivering great returns. Currently, 87% of its reviews are 5 stars, 13% 4 stars and nothing below that.

But at the end of the day, what people care about is a return on investment and Hedonova has reportedly delivered since its inception. The fund has a compound annual growth rate of 53.2%.

If you are interested in learning more, check out the Hedonova website.

