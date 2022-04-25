No Acid On This Trip! Could Expion360's Lithium Battery Be A Solution For Efficient Energy Storage While On The Move?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

The adventure of taking an entire home on the road is appealing to many. But traditional motorhomes have been gas guzzlers. Electric versions might significantly reduce the cost of operation and the pollution associated with it.

Winnebago Industries Inc. WGO, recently launched an all-electric recreational vehicle (RV) platform, and Tesla Inc. TSLA fans too have long dreamed of a Tesla version of it.

Efficient energy storage is at the heart of these ventures and a key enabler of their success.

According to energy analyst Wood Mackenzie, global energy storage hit a record high last year, with installed capacity increasing by 51%, and the market is expected to grow 27 times by 2030.

One Oregon-based company, Expion360 Inc. XPON, says it may be positioned to address some of the emerging needs through its special lithium batteries.

Are Lead Acid Batteries On Their Way Out?

Expion360 has been in the business of producing lithium batteries for RVs, outdoor, marine, residential, industrial and off-grid needs since 2016. It designs, assembles, manufactures and sells its batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name.

It is also engaged in the development of home energy storage systems.

Expion360 uses lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) as its battery chemistry, which it says is well regarded for its high energy density, longevity and safety.

Lithium batteries are relatively maintenance-free, fast charging and lightweight in design, and according to the company, its batteries maintain their charge for much longer, providing dependable power delivery no matter the weather condition.

The main competition for lithium batteries is the traditional lead-acid battery, which the company says is being increasingly replaced with lithium batteries in both the home and industry sectors because of its comparatively high charging efficiency.

Home Energy Storage

Global electricity consumption is expected to increase 50% by 2050, while at the same time, large-scale power outages have increased significantly, by almost 67%, over the past two decades. In other words, demand for electricity is increasing while power reliability has declined. And people everywhere are reportedly looking for cost-effective solutions to tackle this problem.

Expion360 says that its batteries could offer a reliable home off-grid power system for the times when there is a power loss and also for people who would like to stay as far on or off the grid as they would like to, relying on a solid home battery backup system.

The company says that its rugged products can be easily customized to suit specific needs for the industry and homes and believes that its superior design and manufacturing quality will position it for success.

It is also exploring ways to use more greentech in its production.

Expion360 made its initial public offering of 2,145,000 shares of common stock this year and is listed on the Nasdaq exchange for trading since April 1, 2022.

