This Company Offers A Mutual Fund For Alternative Investments

Photo by Maksym Kaharlytskyi on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Expensive wines. Fine art and collectibles. Real estate.

Investing in these types of alternative assets historically has been limited to uber-wealthy people.

But one Los Angeles-based company has a goal of making investments into alternative assets accessible to more people.

For a minimum of $5,000, Hedonova reports that it offers investors a single fund through which they can buy into a diversified portfolio of alternative assets.

Alternative investments are assets that don’t fall into traditional asset categories like stocks, bonds and cash. Although alternative investments are considered to carry unique risks, they can reportedly perform well under challenging market conditions, sometimes generating higher returns than traditional investments. Wine, for example, has outperformed the S&P 500 for the past 30 years, according to Vinovest.

Publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Simon Property Group Inc. SPG and Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR are also considered by some to be alternative investments.

Hedonova’s tagline “Think mutual fund but for alternative investments” might sum up its approach.

Hedonova invests in 13 different assets:

Art

Carbon credits

Collectibles

Non-fungible tokens

Startups

Cryptocurrency

Listed equities

Real estate

Equipment finance

Litigation finance

Wine

Students

Agronomy

The company also states that it invests in private companies valued at more than $1 billion and will participate in secondary or follow-on rounds such as series C or series D, rather than earlier stage series A or B funding or seed/pre-seed funding.

Hedonova reports adherence to an investment policy that integrates environmental, social and governance principles and does not invest in companies that pollute the environment.

Who can invest?

Hedonova, which accepts investments from individual and institutional investors around the world, charges a 1% annual management fee (1% of your portfolio value) and a 10% performance fee (a tenth of your profits).

The fund is open to accredited investors who either have earned annual income of $200,000 for an individual ($300,000 combined income for married couples) for the previous two calendar years; or net worth of more than $1 million, excluding a primary residence.

Investors receive fractional ownership in the fund similar to units in mutual funds or stocks of companies.

Hedonova has raised a total of $18.4 million in funding over three rounds from major investors, including Everbright and Northstar Global Partners.

