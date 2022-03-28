GACW Says Its Wheel Also Offers Technological Benefits Compared To Tires

Image provided by GACW

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Substantially safer than rubber tires and substantially more environmentally friendly, Global Air Cylinder Wheels (GACW) states that it has already established those benefits with its innovative Air Suspension Wheel (ASW).

The Phoenix-based engineering company also wants to stress the advanced technological qualities of its new rubberless wheel, which it sees as a perfect fit for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of heavy goods vehicles. The ASW can be used in the off-the-road (OTR) sector, which describes heavy goods vehicles used in various industrial settings such as mining.

Durability Perhaps Above All

GACW says that the ASW is designed to last the lifespan of the vehicle it is attached to — a significant 20 years on average. When compared with rubber tires that last, on average, 6 to 9 months, the durability contrast is striking.

Adding on the costs involved with tires exploding after a relatively short period of time, it isn’t hard to see why the overall costs involved with the long-lasting ASW are significantly less. The cost of just 1 standard 13,000-pound rubber tire in the OTR sector, for example, could be up to $75,000, a heavy investment to make for a product that can last so little time, GACW said.

Direct cost benefits and durability established, what else is it technologically that makes the ASW such an enticing value proposition?

GACW also points to significant fuel savings, a reduction in rolling resistance, increased payload capacity, and lateral force increase.

Other Qualities Stand Out?

In terms of rolling resistance, GACW has stated that the ASW loses less energy when the wheel is used than a standard rubber tire — up to 30% less — and causes fewer carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions as a result, according to GACW.

The ASW also has up to 40% better payload capacity. That means those heavy-duty OTR trucks can simply tolerate way more cargo than the same vehicle with standard rubber tires which, under similar loads, could easily explode.

Fuel savings are said to be approximately 8%. In addition, overall costs are reduced by up to 60%, according to GACW.

Progress So Far as Company Gears Up for Commercialization

The ASW, which is made almost entirely of steel and comes with in-wheel pneumatic suspension, has already been extensively tested in the field with a number of mining companies. GACW plans to ramp up its production into 2022 and be fully commercialized by 2023 with rapid adoption into the fleets of mining companies.

Other manufacturing companies that could benefit from the ASW include Terex Corp. TEX and BelAZ, a Belarussian company 100% owned by that country’s government. While it admits to having rivals producing smaller non rubber wheels, GACW says it has no direct competitors in the OTR sector other than the producers of rubber tires.

Check out the current crowdfunding initiative with StartEngine to get involved.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. Benzinga may receive monetary compensation from the issuer, or its agency, for publicizing the offering of the issuer’s securities. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. This is a paid ad. Please see 17b disclosure linked in the campaign page for more information.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.