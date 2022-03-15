Should You Think Of This Company As A Mutual Fund For Alternative Assets? Hedonova Thinks So.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Volatility in the stock market pushes many investors into alternative asset classes, but many require a significant amount of money to get started.

Hedonova says it looks to be different. For as little as $1,000, investors can invest in a single fund to buy into a diversified portfolio of alternative assets that include art, wine, and real estate as well as new asset classes ranging from cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to carbon credits.

How often assets are bought and sold depends on the asset. Most, like art, startups, and real estate, require a long investment horizon, so buying and selling them is not as frequent.

Dividends and cash flows from the assets are reinvested, and the value of Hedonova’s clients’ holdings is adjusted accordingly.

The hedge fund takes short positions in currency derivatives to hedge the risk of forex change fluctuations of investments made outside the United States.

The company has realized a reported internal rate of return of 55.2% so far.

“Alternative assets have outperformed traditional assets like equity and bonds in the past,” the company states on its website. “We use our expertise to help you invest in the best alternative assets out there.”

Deep Experience?

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Hedonova is a team of 16 investors, economists, researchers, engineers, and marketers. Co-Founders Alexander Cavendish and Suman Bannerjee have spent their careers in the investment world.

Armed with degrees in applied mathematics and computer science from Zurich ETH, Canvedish worked in derivative modeling for UBS Group AG UBS and in investment banking focused on financial services firms for Morgan Stanley MS.

Bannerjee, who makes Hedonova’s investment decisions, has experience investing in emerging markets and alternative assets. He managed a $5 billion alternative investment book for Millennium Partners.

“Our diversified portfolio of alternative assets is fundamentally unattached from the financial markets and hence does not move in tandem, offering you an independent uncorrelated investment,” the company website states. “We invest in multiple asset classes and employ a variety of investment strategies, ranging from short-term directional to income-sharing arrangements. There are no interrelations within them.”

Individual and institutional investors from around the world are able to take advantage of Hedonova’s offerings in their local currency, which avoids the need for additional forex fees. The company charges a 1% annual management fee (1% of your portfolio value) and a 10% performance fee (a tenth of your profits).

Investors are allocated blocks of Hedonova that represent a fractional ownership interest in the fund similar to units in mutual funds or stocks of companies. They can track their portfolios through email updates the company sends out every week or by logging onto their web dashboards.

To learn more, check out hedonova.io.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Photo by Ivan Babydov from Pexels