$1,000 Gets You Started In Alternative Investments With Hedonova

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Investors concerned about rising inflation and corresponding market volatility are turning to alternative investments such as art and collectibles, fine wines, litigation finance and music royalties as ways to diversify their portfolios.

While alternative investments — assets outside the major stocks, bonds, and commodity markets — often are high risk, they also can perform well under challenging market conditions and generate higher returns than traditional investments. Wine, for example, has outperformed the S&P 500 for the past 30 years, according to Vinovest.

One international company is making it easy for investors to explore the world of alternative investments. For a minimum of $1,000, Hedonova offers investors a single fund through which they can buy into a diversified portfolio of alternative assets that include art and wine as well as new asset classes ranging from cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to carbon credits. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Simon Property Group Inc. SPG and Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR also are considered alternative investments.

With offices in Los Angeles, Paris and Tallinn, Estonia, Hedonova accepts investments from individual and institutional investors around the world. The company charges a 1% annual management fee (1% of your portfolio value) and a 10% performance fee (a tenth of your profits).

Investors are allocated blocks of Hedonova that represent fractional ownership interest in the fund similar to units in mutual funds or stocks of companies. They can track their portfolio through email updates the company sends out every two weeks or by logging onto their web dashboards.

What Hedonova Invests In

Hedonova invests in “paintings that are a part of history by artists who have defined our culture,” according to the company’s website. Contemporary art is Hedonova’s priority because it generates the highest returns — 14.5% over the past 25 years.

Hedonova also invests in real estate assets like European vacation rentals, data center properties finance and carbon credits. The fund also invests in private companies valued at more than $1 billion — and will participate in secondary or follow-on rounds such as series C or series D, rather than earlier stage series A or B funding or seed/pre-seed funding. Historically, unicorns have provided returns of 86.7%.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles are integrated into Hedonova’s investment philosophy. The company does not invest in companies that pollute the environment and considers variables such as long-term sustainability, climate risk and carbon footprints when determining where to invest its funds. Click here to see the entire portfolio.

Hedonova has raised a total of $18.4 million in funding over three rounds from major investors including Everbright and Northstar Global partners.

Founded in 2020 by Alexander Cavendish and Simon Bannerjee, Hedonova the company has 16 team members spread across USA, Europe and Asia.

