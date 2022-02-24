Sustainable Fuel For Formula 1 Even As The World Relies On Gas?

Picture credit: Sam Pearce-Warrilow on unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

There probably can’t be many vehicles more gas guzzling than the super-sleek technological marvels that are Formula 1 cars.

But even in the rarified world of events like the Monte Carlo Grand Prix, people are looking for solutions to environmental degradation, although gasoline-powered cars will still be widespread on the world’s roads several decades from now.

That’s why the sports’ governing body, Paris-based Fédération Internationale de L’Automobile (FIA), is committing to a 100% sustainable fuel derived from biowaste. For almost a year now, FIA technicians have been working on such a fuel able to power Formula 1 cars as well as other competition vehicles FIA is responsible for, such as those used in the European Truck Racing Championship.

The fuel project is part of FIA’s goal of becoming carbon neutral in 2021 and net zero by 2030. Formula 1 is also working on a new hybrid engine that can use such sustainable fuels.

“We are delighted by the momentum on sustainable fuels which perfectly aligns with our plan to be net carbon zero as a sport by 2030,” said Ross Brawn, managing director of motorsports at Formula 1 Management Ltd. “Our top sustainability priority now is building a roadmap for the hybrid engine that reduces emissions and has a real-world benefit for road cars.”

Additives Will Still Be Needed as Reliance on Gas Remains

Despite the progress being made even in the top ranks of motorsports, the fact remains that traditional fuel-powered vehicles will continue to be a dominant force on the world’s roads well into the future amid global population growth and the difficulties of completely replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy sources.

That means something needs to be done at the same time as longer-term alternatives are sought to make such vehicles more fuel efficient while also reducing harmful emissions.

One approach is the use of additives in gasoline. FuelGems, a startup made up of a leadership team of entrepreneurs and scientists, believes it may have a more efficient additive answer based on patented nanotechnology.

While 100 liters of ethanol might be needed as an additive for 1 ton of gasoline, FuelGems says a microdose of between just 1 and 5 grams of its additive can help treat up to 260 gallons of fuel. That equates to 20,000 times less material needed as such an additive, FuelGems says.

Such treatment increases fuel efficiency by 9% and can help reduce some emissions by almost 50%, the company claims. That could interest the likes of service station operators such as Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS-A).

The company is currently in pilot and pre-pilot stages with large energy companies such as BP plc BP and in negotiations with gas service station operators to trial its additive.

The company secured initial funding from Austin, Texas-based venture capital group Sputnik ATX and then completed a crowdfunding campaign in 2020.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

*Disclaimer: The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. Benzinga may receive monetary compensation from the issuer, or its agency, for publicizing the offering of the issuer’s securities. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. This is a paid ad. Please see 17b disclosure linked in the campaign page for more information.