Razor's Edge: For Some Traders, This Key Component Could Mean The Difference Between Making And Losing Money

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

High-frequency and day traders know that every second counts. Whether buying or selling shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, or any others for a quick profit, time is money.

Markets move at the speed of light. Staying ahead of the curve is crucial and may well be the difference between making a profit on a trade and taking a loss.

Arguably among the most critical components are a deep understanding of the market and nerves of steel. The ability to back the right horse and know when to buy and sell is fundamental to success in any market.

A fast and reliable internet connection is also considered by many to be essential. The ability to interact in near real-time is often invaluable for trading today. Many traders end up spending top dollar for the best connection available from companies like Comcast Corp. CMCSA or Verizon Communications Inc. VZ.

But some traders overlook the very machine this internet connection enables. The computer that you are working from is the first and last step in a lightning-speed exchange of information. If this factor is lacking, your trades might be slower, and perhaps, the information you are dealing with will be outdated, a phenomenon known as slippage.

Essentially, if your computer is slow, the price being displayed might not necessarily be accurate. It is outdated by the time you execute the trade. The difference between the price you thought you were getting and the one that is actually filled is slippage. And the time differential can make a difference if it is happening consistently.

This is why some traders are looking into investing in machines custom-built for the demands of trading. Orbital Computers LLC, a notable trading computer manufacturer, has a goal of crafting machines with the proper components to give traders an edge in terms of their hardware.

Their purpose-built Trading Computers are reportedly fine-tuned and designed specifically to meet the needs of traders.

