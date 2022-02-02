Focus Universal (Nasdaq: FCUV): Promising A Universal Smart Platform For IoT Device Design

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Albert Einstein is often credited with the quote, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results.” Such is the case in the IoT industry ever since 2017 when Cisco Systems sent shockwaves through the IoT landscape declaring nearly 75% of IoT projects as failing.

Cisco arrived at that conclusion based on a survey indicating that just over a quarter of organizations with an IoT initiative deemed that initiative to be truly successful. While the finding that IoT projects are not successful is arguably not new, that research emphasized the reality that though IoT initiatives under the current paradigm frequently sound promising, they can be very difficult to deploy. The survey also observed that 60% of IoT projects get stalled at the initial proof-of-concept stage. Understandably, fundamental changes allowing more functional device design have to be made. For the last twelve years, Focus Universal researchers and engineers have developed a platform to specifically overcome these central but pervasive problems.

The Focus platform consists of a console called a ubiquitor and a controller. These are held together by a natural integrated software allowing true interoperability. Both the ubiquitor and controller can establish node level communications, which means each node can seamlessly communicate to other nodes and the controller itself. The cutting edge platform will allow Focus Universal and any partners to design IoT products quickly, and scale up flexibility and service conveniently. The platform has integrated the common functions in the ubiquitor and controller. As a result, the platform will save up to 90% of time for device design. For our partners who use the platform to design products, less time will be needed for design. As a result, the platform provides an inexpensive solution to the IoT industry.

Using the platform, Focus Universal has designed products for the agriculture industry and smart homes. These products have the ability to communicate and control each node/sensor. For example, large commercial irrigation systems within the ‘controlled agriculture’ sub-sector for farms, greenhouses, golf courses, hotels, parks, etc., allow for sprinklers to control soil moisture variance across different regions. A node with a moisture sensor can request the controller to turn on or off, such as “I need more water in this area, and here is the data.”

Variegated lighting can be used to create differential lighting profiles as well. This would in essence allow for designer detail for all inputs maximizing production (or other managed result) to optimize outcomes. Furthermore, this would be a bi-directional feedback loop whereby meaningful communication can be received back and forth between the managed and the manager, essentially allowing ‘precision medicine level’ inputs for plants. All of this can be done through Focus’ platform with minimal software and hardware engineering design requirements and allow for integration across all devices.

It is well-known in real estate development that the builder must have a solid foundation if a superstructure is to be built. Utilizing the interoperability, universality, simplicity and economical device design of their comprehensive platform solutions, Focus Universal technologies realize the true power of solutions leading to ubiquitous device design in an even more universal and connected world.

Focus Universal Inc. FCUV is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G upon five disruptive platform technologies. The company has developed technologies to solve the major problems facing hardware design, hardware production, software design and network communication facing both industries today. These technologies combined have potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage, while increasing range, speed, efficiency and security.

Focus Universal’s securities began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on August 31, 2021 and recently uplisted to the Nasdaq Global Markets on January 28, 2022. Learn more about Focus Universal’s investor relations and stock information here.

