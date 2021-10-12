Armed with New Leadership, Top Draw Animation is Poised for the Future

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

They’ve pretty much seen (and animated) it all.

With a combined 72 years in business, and a client roster which includes some of the most beloved and celebrated entertainment companies all over the world, Wayne and Stella Dearing have continued to operate Top Draw Animation as a world-class production studio in the heart of the Philippines bringing to life some of the most iconic animated series in entertainment history.

The company, founded in 1999, has proven itself as a prolific producer of 2D animation in its 30,000 square foot studio in Manila, bringing clients’ visions to life through dedicated in-house teams. Well-known programming like Littlest Pet Shop, Monster High, My Little Pony and The Tom and Jerry Show have been constructed by Top Draw’s 400 plus animation pros. Most of its customers rely heavily on animation as part of their offerings and include entertainment heavy-hitters like Nickelodeon, DreamWorks and other leading global content providers.

Recently, Wayne Dearing announced his retirement -- with Stella Dearing remaining in her role as the studio’s SEVP -- where she’ll be joined by new leadership. Russell Hicks, former President of Nickelodeon Animation, will take over as President & CEO of Top Draw, where he will tap into his deep biography in animation and executive leadership. Earlier in his career, Hicks served in a variety of animation roles for Disney, Warner Bros., Hanna-Barbera and others.

Given his strong reputation and connections with several animation leaders in Hollywood -- many of whom he has close personal and professional relationships with -- Hicks brings access to key clients and prospects to Top Draw when touting the strengths of the company’s premium animation services. His stellar reputation in entertainment is one of the significant factors that drew Grom Social (NASDAQ: GROM) to name him to the top ranks of the company.

Hicks is also joined by Jared Wolfson, formerly of Jakks Pacific Inc., in overseeing operations as its new Executive Vice President. During his two decades of leadership in the Kids and Family Entertainment and Consumer Products industry, Wolfson has produced hundreds of hours of animated content and worked with brands that have amassed billions of dollars of revenue.

Aside from its touchpoints to Hollywood, Top Draw Animation’s values set it above other competitors: meticulous, technologically savvy, always in touch with the market and best-in-class client services. Striving to set the highest standards in the animation industry, the Top Draw Animation team consistently updates its clients along the way and remains detail-oriented throughout the entire end-to-end production process.

Its office isn’t a typical one, with computers and cubicles. It boasts movie theaters, cafes, an exercise lounge, and even a stage area to perform with ample space for creativity. In fact, the IT space is built to manage up to 12 series’ and 600 workstations at a time, allowing the company to seamlessly blend creativity and productivity.

Additionally, the unique space houses Top Draw Academy. Consisting of 3 schools, this program aims to produce the next generation of animation professionals. Each program is structured in phases, with multiple courses for the future trainees to complete so that they may contribute to the animation world at large. Top Draw places a strong premium on cultivating the entire staff to achieve the highest levels of professional success and development.

Since 2016, it has been a part of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., a leader and early adopter in kids-safe social media, a natural partner for the animation company. Grom Social has attracted millions of users since its inception, helping kids to stay safe online and become good digital citizens. The combination of safe social media and premium animation content have helped to position Grom as a meaningful player in Kids and Family entertainment.

Top Draw places an emphasis on social responsibility and has given back to numerous charities in both the Philippines and the greater region, including Project: Brave Kids, Philippine Society for Orphan Disorders, Gabriel’s Symphony Foundation, Resources for the Blind and Bahay Tuluyan, focusing on kid-centric opportunities.

From its early inception as one lonely computer in their living room, it's no debate that the Dearings have created a powerhouse animation company that will have a permanent spot on our screens for years to come. Moving forward, Grom Social and Top Draw Animation want to maintain that prestige and be the preferred supplier for animated content -- helping both linear and streaming services deliver the top-shelf programming today’s audiences expect and deserve.