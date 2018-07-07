The Multibillion-Dollar Chinese Unicorns You've Never Heard Of

China is a powerhouse for startups, with hundreds of new companies created each year. But sifting through the field to find the next global "unicorn" is akin to searching for a needle in a haystack, according to Bloomberg. Here's a selection of some of the most notable China-focused investors and the companies they're funding.

Morningside Venture Capital

Richard Liu of Morningside Venture Capital invested in Xiaopeng Motors, an electric vehicle startup. The company combines artificial intelligence with EV cars to deliver a foundation for autonomous driving.

Liu also said his firm invested in Horizon Robotics, a company that wants to develop the "chip set as the infrastructure to enable all the smart devices" — one of the biggest of which is the smart car.

Panda Capital

Peter Mao, co-founder of Panda Capital, invested in a company called Toutiao, a news and information platform that uses an algorithm to custom generate content for each individual user. The company could beat industry giants if it grows its user base quickly.

ZhenFund

Anna Fang, CEO and partner of ZhenFund, invested in Hema Xiansheng, a new concept grocery store that is disrupting the retail segment. Each item in the grocery store is attached to a unique RFID tag that can be scanned with the store's app.

Cedarlake Capital

Bao Yi, founder and chairman of Cedarlake Capital, said there is one company poised to be the leader of artificial intelligence in China: Tsinghua Unigroup. The company is a "multipurpose AI that can handle multiple neural networking applications from voice commands to image recognition," according to Electronic Products Magazine.

