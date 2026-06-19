Economist Peter Schiff has issued a stark warning to global investors, declaring that the escalating $40 trillion U.S. national debt has become completely unsustainable and will ultimately cause the entire American financial system to “implode.”

A System On Thin Ice

According to Schiff, Washington and the Federal Reserve are trapped in a dangerous fiscal loop where they actively choose inflation over spending cuts to delay a broader economic collapse.

“The economy is also a house of cards, and I think the Treasury basically operates a giant Ponzi,” Schiff stated bluntly during a recent financial podcast with commentator Mario Nawfal.

The Trillion-Dollar Interest Bomb

The core of Schiff’s catastrophic warning lies in the compounding cost required to service the national debt, which he projects will comfortably surpass $50 trillion by the end of Donald Trump’s current presidential term.

Citing recent federal data, Schiff highlighted that annualized interest payments have already exploded to a staggering $1.6 trillion.

Schiff argues that the Federal Reserve will continually choose inflation to artificially depress yields because allowing interest rates to reflect real market risk would instantly collapse the economy.

“When push comes to shove, Warsh is going to make the same choice as Yellen and Bernanke and Powell,” Schiff explained. “And he’s going to choose inflation, too… because the alternative is something that it doesn’t want to choose.”

The Inevitable Day Of Reckoning

While the public remains deeply distracted by geopolitical conflicts, shifting tariffs, and collapsing crypto markets, Schiff maintains that this compounding debt spiral is the ultimate ticking time bomb.

He warns that the final breakdown will be driven entirely by the very institutions keeping America afloat.

“The crisis is going to be driven by our creditors,” Schiff concluded, pointing to foreign central banks aggressively dumping U.S. Treasuries in favor of gold reserves.

“It’s only a question of time… and no one in Washington is even pretending to have a serious plan anymore. That’s the day of reckoning.”

How Have Markets Performed In 2026?

The S&P 500 index has advanced 9.36% year-to-date. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 14.13%, and the Dow Jones gained 6.58% YTD.

Meanwhile, Dow tracker State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) , closed 0.12% higher on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock