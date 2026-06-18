Ackman Flags Strategic Vulnerability

“To state the obvious, having the American and global economy exposed to a narrow strait is not conducive to long-term peace and security,” Ackman said in a post on X.

The conflict disrupted shipping and energy supplies across the region, driving oil prices sharply higher and renewing scrutiny of the world’s reliance on the waterway.

Why The Strait Of Hormuz Matters

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints, connecting the Persian Gulf to international shipping routes.

Roughly a fifth of global oil consumption and a significant share of liquefied natural gas exports pass through the narrow waterway, making it critical to global energy markets.

Under the proposed arrangement, Iran will allow commercial vessels to transit the waterway free of charge for 60 days, with normal traffic expected to resume within 30 days after mines are cleared.

Crude oil traded around $76 per barrel Friday and was headed for a weekly decline of about 10% as improving shipping conditions in the Strait eased supply concerns.

Comparison To Taiwan And China Supply Chains

Ackman compared the reliance on the Strait of Hormuz to other areas where the U.S. has made efforts to reduce strategic dependencies, including semiconductor manufacturing in Taiwan and pharmaceutical supply chains centered in China.

The comparison comes as Washington has invested billions of dollars through the CHIPS and Science Act to expand domestic semiconductor production and reduce reliance on overseas suppliers.

The U.S. has also pushed to diversify pharmaceutical supply chains amid concerns over dependence on China for active pharmaceutical ingredients and other critical medical inputs.

Ackman said addressing dependence on the Strait of Hormuz carries the same strategic importance as reducing reliance on foreign semiconductors and pharmaceutical ingredients.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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