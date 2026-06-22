Editor’s note: The story has been corrected to reflect that the report is from Citadel Securities.

The firm warns that temporary supply shocks are structurally altering the U.S. economy, rendering the June pause a brief intermission before “second-round effects” inevitably forcing a September rate hike.

The Myth Of The June Pause

While the FOMC maintained the target range for the federal funds rate at 3.5% to 3.75% during Chairman Kevin Warsh’s first meeting, Citadel Securities’ analysis suggests underlying economic indicators tell a far more aggressive story.

The report details a growing risk that the U.S. inflation process is shifting toward a “hysteretic equilibrium,” meaning that price pressures will durably persist even as initial energy shocks fade.

According to Citadel Securities, a potent collision of easy financial conditions, an accelerating labor market, and a massive generational AI capex cycle—projected at $0.75 trillion in 2026—is actively driving inflation breadth across the economy.

Why ‘Second-Round Effects’ Will Dominate

“We think the near-term boost to headline inflation from higher energy prices, together with renewed supply-chain disruption, is likely to catalyze second-round effects at a particularly vulnerable point in the cycle,” Flight noted in the report.

September Liftoff And Beyond

Plugging the Fed’s revised Summary of Economic Projections data into an inertial Taylor Rule implies an optimal policy path of 75 basis points of hikes this year alone, as per the report.

Citadel Securities anticipates the natural policy sequence will force the July FOMC statement to shift toward a hiking bias, perfectly setting up a September hike. The firm maintains that risks heavily skew toward consecutive interest rate hikes in September 2026, December 2026, and March 2027.

The CME Group’s FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 99.6% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged during June’s meeting, a 63.3% chance of a hike in September, and 72.2% chance of a hike in October.

How Have Markets Performed In 2026?

The S&P 500 index has advanced 8.19% year-to-date. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 11.99%, and the Dow Jones gained 6.43% YTD.

Meanwhile, Dow tracker, State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) , closed 0.99% higher on Wednesday. In premarket on Thursday, SPY was up 0.63%, QQQ gained 1.51%, and DIA was 0.30% higher.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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