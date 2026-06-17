Fed Holds Rates Steady But Signals Future Tightening; Dow Futures Jump 260 Points, Oil Is At $75.99

On Wednesday, U.S. stock futures advanced as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

Dow, S&P 500 And Nasdaq Futures Move Higher

Dow futures rose 260.00 points, or 0.50%, to 51,779.00, while S&P 500 futures gained 54.25 points, or 0.73%, to 7,478.75 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 351.50 points, or 1.18%, to 30,039.00 as of around 8:52 p.m. EDT.

In commodities, WTI crude oil fell 1.04% to $75.99 per barrel, while Brent crude declined 0.93% to $78.81 per barrel. Natural gas futures edged up 0.64% to $3.165 per MMBtu.

Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, stood at 100.273, down 0.11%.

Asian markets were higher, with South Korea's KOSPI advancing 0.99% to 8,951.60, while Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.73% to 71,114.41.

Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged, But Signals Higher Path Ahead

The Federal Reserve left its benchmark federal funds rate unchanged at a range of 3.5% to 3.75% following its latest policy meeting, the first under Fed Chair Kevin Warsh.

While policymakers opted against an immediate rate change, updated economic projections suggested a more hawkish outlook.

The Fed's closely watched dot plot showed that several officials now expect interest rates to rise in 2026. The median year-end rate forecast for 2026 increased to 3.8% from 3.4% projected in March, indicating that at least one rate hike could be on the table.

Warsh downplayed expectations of a guaranteed rate hike and said policymakers did not believe current inflation concerns warranted immediate tightening, with the Fed set to revisit the outlook in six weeks.

Strait Of Hormuz Risks Remain In Focus

Investors are also monitoring developments in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route.

Mines allegedly deployed during the Iran conflict could take months to clear, potentially delaying a full return to normal shipping operations, The Hill reported.

On Monday, President Donald Trump said U.S. forces had begun searching for mines that Iran may have deployed in and around the Strait of Hormuz following the conflict that erupted in late February.

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