An economic crisis may be unfolding across the United States as millions of Americans simply “can’t find jobs,” pushing the number of discouraged workers well beyond 2008 Financial Crisis levels.

This metric of shadow unemployment has “surged” by over a million people since last spring, exposing vulnerabilities and a weakening modern workforce.

Deteriorating Beneath The Surface

Recent analysis based on the Federal Reserve Economic Data presented by the Kobeissi Letter reveals that “labor market conditions are deteriorating beneath the surface.”

In May alone, the number of Americans who are not officially counted in the labor force but who currently want a job increased by 76,000. This uptick brought the total number of sidelined workers to 6.2 million, establishing the third-highest level recorded since July 2021.

This is not an isolated monthly anomaly. The data indicates a sustained trend, marking the fourth consecutive monthly increase in this category, which has added a total of 349,000 people to the shadows of the job market in recent months.

A Surge Past Historic Highs

The long-term trajectory paints a more concerning picture of the American economy. Since March 2023, this specific demographic of hidden job seekers has heavily “surged” by an additional 1.2 million individuals.

Consequently, the raw number of these sidelined Americans now exceeds the levels seen during the devastating 2008 Financial Crisis.

These individuals fall into a unique statistical gray area: they “are not actively looking for work, but say they want a job.” Because they have paused their active job search, they avoid triggering official unemployment alarms. However, their growing ranks are significant.

How Have Markets Performed In 2026?

The S&P 500 index has advanced 8.35% year-to-date. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite index was up 11.42%, and the Dow Jones gained 5.83% YTD.

Meanwhile, Dow tracker, State Street SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSE:DIA) , closed 0.73% higher on Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock/ earthphotostock